White House Spokeswoman McEnany Is COVID-19 Positive

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Monday said that she is COVID-19 positive, summing up to other members of President Donald Trump’s intimate circle who contracted the new coronavirus.

"After testing negative consistently, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms," McEnany tweeted.

Her condition tails a contagion chain that started after Trump’s Public Relationship consultor Hope Hicks revealed she was infected on October 1. Trump tested positive for the virus on Friday.

Among those 13 implicated in the White House’s outbreak are First Lady Melania Trump, President’s assistant Nicholas Luna, Senator Mike Lee, and Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien. Three White House journalists have also tested positive for the virus.

The hospital doesn’t discharge people with covid who can still spread the disease.

But Trump manages to break most any law he pleases, so that must be considered, & would make your statement correct. If he goes home today he may be contagious. His doctors have been lying already. — Hesychia writes #PostcardsToVoters (@hesychia) October 5, 2020

"With my recent positive test, I will begin my quarantine process and will continue working on behalf of the American people remotely," McEnany added.

Trump's condition raised concern among followers and contenders who feared a major spread after he and his family members were unmasked while attending to the first night of the presidential debate on September 29. So far, Democrat candidate Joe Biden has tested negative, as well as his family and staff.

After McEnany's diagnoses, the White House Correspondents’ Association said other communication personnel was tested and said that no other personnel members have reported infected so far.