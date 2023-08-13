Typhoon Khanun Causes Emergencies in Russia's Far East

The floods affected 16 municipal districts, where 4,368 residential buildings, 5,654 household plots and 43 sections of roads remain submerged.

On Sunday, Emergency Situations Minister Alexander Kurenkov confirmed that typhoon Khanun triggered severe floods in Primorsky, prompting 21 municipalities to declare a state of emergency.

Over 2,000 people, including 405 children, have been evacuated from the flooded areas. Twenty-eight settlements are cut off by water and nine boat crossings have been set up.

Engineers will start restoring power supply after the transformer substations are freed from water. Kurenkov sent an operational group to Primorsky Krai to coordinate the work.

The typhoon brought heavy rainfall to Primorsky Krai from Aug. 9 to 11. Ussuriysk, a major city in Primorsky Krai, suffered the most destructive flooding in the last ten years.

The water level in the Razdolnaya River rose to a record high of ten meters, inundating residential buildings and streets. Gas supply was also cut off to ensure safety.

Previously, on Friday, Typhoon Khanun wreaked havoc in South Korea, leaving one dead, one missing person, and 360 cases of flooding or damaged infrastructure.

Khanun, the sixth typhoon of the season in the Pacific, which was downgraded to a severe tropical storm earlier in the day as it moved through southwestern Japan, killing two.

In this Asian country, the torrential rains left extensive flooding, displacement of land, closure of educational centers, and interruptions in the air, rail, sea, and land transportation system.