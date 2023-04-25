US President Biden Is Running for Re-Election

He asked voters to give him more time to "finish the job" he started when he took office and lashed out at the extremism of former President Trump.

On Tuesday, U.S. President Joe Biden announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election through a video entitled "Freedom" that he released on his social networks.

He asked voters to give him more time to "finish the job" he started when he took office and lashed out at the extremism of former President Donald Trump and his supporters after promising to heal the "soul of the Nation".

“When I ran for president four years ago, I said we are in a battle for the soul of America. And we still are,” he said in the video that opened with images of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and abortion rights activists protesting at the U.S. Supreme Court.

“The question we are facing is whether we have more or less freedom, more rights or fewer in the years ahead. I know what I want the answer to be. I think you do too. This time is not to be complacent. That is why I am running for reelection,” Biden stated.

A recent poll conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research showed that Biden’s approval rate fell by 7 percent in March compared to the rate registered in February. Wow. This may just be the most powerful announcement video to date.



President Biden is making it clear: The 2024 election is about freedom. Its about protecting our rights. It’s about democracy. It’s about rejecting MAGA extremism. pic.twitter.com/gu1VUvDESD — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) April 25, 2023 Republicans would use this fall of his popularity and advanced age –Biden would begin his second term at 82 years old if re-elected– to raise doubts about his ability to govern. On Monday, Biden appointed Julie Chavez-Rodriguez, senior adviser and the highest-ranking Latina serving for the White House, as his campaign's manager. Previously, Chavez-Rodriguez worked on Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign before becoming director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs. She is the granddaughter of Cesar Chavez, a prominent U.S. labor leader for farmers. Several Democratic Party members said that Chavez-Rodriguez had impressed top advisers and is a trustworthy advisor for Biden as she has political relationships and experience.