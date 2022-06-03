Two Dead and One Missing After Heavy Rains in Cuba

In a meeting with the President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel, the organ informed that the deaths resulted from a landslide and an accident.

Meanwhile, in the city of Pinar del Río, a passerby fell into a swollen stream and, according to local residents, was unable to get out of the water and is reported missing.

According to the Presidential website, forecasts indicate an increase in rainfall and consequent flooding in the west and center of the island in the coming hours, which winds may accompany.

Given this situation, Díaz-Canel indicated keeping the entire Civil Defense system activated, continuing the constant monitoring of the meteorological phenomenon, and evacuating the population in areas at risk of flooding or landslides.

According to the Meteorological Institute, conditions are not conducive to forming a tropical cyclone, but rainfall will extend until noon tomorrow and may be accompanied by winds.

The primary damage to buildings was roofs, and there were 40 landslides in the capital.