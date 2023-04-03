Two Civilians Killed In Israeli Airstrike On Damascus

"At exactly 12:15 a.m. today, the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial aggression with missile volleys."

The state-run SANA news agency reported that two civilians were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Syrian capital Damascus on Tuesday morning.

"At exactly 12:15 a.m. today, the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial aggression with missile volleys from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan," the agency said.

The Syrian Information Ministry said via its official Twitter account that "Our air defenses intercepted the aggression missiles and shot down most of them," noting the death of two civilians and some material losses as a result of the attack.

This is the fourth such attack of Israeli aggression in less than a week, with recent incidents recorded in the central province of Homs and Damascus.

وقد تصدت وسائط دفاعنا الجوي لصواريخ العدوان وأسقطت معظمها ، وأدى العدوان إلى استشهاد مدنيين اثنين و وقوع بعض الخسائر المادية. — وزارة الإعلام السورية (@moi_syria1) April 3, 2023

Our air defenses intercepted the aggression's missiles and shot down most of them, and the aggression led to the death of two civilians and some material losses.

Israeli airstrikes in Homs early Sunday morning wounded five soldiers, according to the Syrian Defense Ministry, while last Friday, an attack near Damascus killed two Iranian military advisors.