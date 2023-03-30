Israel Demolished 953 Palestinian Homes in 2022: EU Report

The demolitions were carried out under the pretext of building without a permit, which is almost impossible for Palestinians to obtain.

Every March 30, Palestinians celebrate "Land Day" to honor those who fight against foreign oppression. On that date, the Israeli occupation forces murdered six Palestinians who were holding a non-violent protest in 1976.

On the eve of the day that keeps alive the memory of the Palestinians who fight against the theft of their land, the European Union (EU) released a report showing that Israeli authorities demolished 953 Palestinian homes in the West Bank and East Jerusalem in 2022.

"More than 80 percent of the demolished buildings are located in Area C, and 28,446 people have been displaced and affected as a result of the demolitions," the EU mission in the Palestinian territories said.

"The demolitions were carried out under the pretext of building without a permit, which is almost impossible for Palestinians to obtain in Area C and East Jerusalem," it added, mentioning that the demolitions also included buildings in areas classified as "A" and "B" on "punitive" grounds.

Israeli occupation forces fire gas bombs at Palestinian demonstrators while commemorating #LandDay, east of Gaza. pic.twitter.com/tHiypvc9Vz — PALESTINE ONLINE ���� (@OnlinePalEng) March 30, 2023

The Oslo accords signed between Israel and Palestine in the 1990s classify the West Bank into three zones: Area A is under the full control of the Palestinian Authority (PA), Area B is jointly controlled by the PA and Israel, while Area C is under full Israeli security control.

The EU report said that 101 out of 953 demolished buildings were funded by the European Union or its member states at a value of 337,000 euros.

There was an increase in the number of buildings demolished by their owners in East Jerusalem, upon an Israeli request, from 34 percent in 2021 to 51 percent in 2022. So far, Israeli authorities have not commented on the EU report.