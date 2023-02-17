Daesh Terror Attack Leaves Over 50 Dead in Central Syria

53 people were killed when Daesh terrorists "attacked them with machine guns for a long time."

According to the Syrian news agency SANA, an attack by the Daesh terrorist group perpetrated on Friday in eastern Homs province left 53 dead and 5 others injured.

Dozens of locals were picking truffles in the Palmyra desert in the Dabayat area, southeast of al-Sukhna city in the eastern province of Homs, a SANA reporter said.

The 53 killed were victims of Daesh terrorists, who "lashed out at them with machine guns for a long time." Daesh members also set fire to the victims' vehicles at the site of the attack, said one of the survivors.

According to the director of Palmyra hospital, Walid Odeh, among the dead, 46 were civilians and 7 soldiers. The director also said that five other bullet injured were received at the hospital.

"The wounded received the necessary first aid at Palmyra hospital and were then transferred to other hospitals in Homs," the official said.

The southern city of Palmyra, east of Homs province, was the scene last Monday of a similar attack perpetrated by Daesh terrorists. This time, four people were killed and ten others wounded.