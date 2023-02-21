UN Continues Cross-Border Aid to Syria Post Earthquakes

A UN spokesman said that ten trucks carrying shelter and other items from the International Organization for Migration crossed earlier Monday through the Al Ra'ee border crossing into northern Aleppo, Syria.

The United Nations and its partners continue to scale up cross-border aid operations from Türkiye into Northwest Syria in the aftermath of massive earthquakes, said a UN spokesman on Monday.

Ten trucks carrying shelter and other items from the International Organization for Migration crossed earlier Monday through the Al Ra'ee border crossing into northern Aleppo, Syria, said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

This is the first UN convoy through this border crossing since the Syrian government agreed to its use for aid deliveries, which brings to three fully operating border crossings for the United Nations, noted the spokesman.

At the same time, the World Food Programme (WFP) sent 20 trucks through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing into Idlib Province. This convoy is part of WFP's larger earthquake response, which includes the delivery of food to 127,000 people in Northwest Syria since earthquakes hit on Feb. 6, he said.

With these convoys, the United Nations has now dispatched 227 trucks to non-government-held areas in Northwest Syria since Feb. 9. Preparations are underway to send more trucks through all three border crossings, he said.

The United Nations and its partners continue to scale up operations in other parts of Syria, with aid in the impacted areas remaining a top priority, said Dujarric.