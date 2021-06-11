Two COVID-19 Cases Detected in Cruise Heading to the Caribbean

Celebrity Millennium transported about 500 passengers, 95 percent of whom were fully vaccinated.

Cruise operator Royal Caribbean informed over two positive COVID-19 cases onboard the Celebrity Millennium cruise, which was the first ship in North America to restart operation last week.

Celebrity Millennium departed from St. Maarten in Philipsburg on Saturday, following a stay of over one year at port docks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The positive cases were asymptomatic and placed under isolation by the medical team who conducted tests on all the individuals' close contacts.

With port stops in Barbados, Aruba, and Curacao, the cruise transported about 500 passengers, 95 percent of whom were fully vaccinated.



Do not care if there are few passengers. Cruise lines are one of the worst sources of pollution in our waters.

In addition, the days of mass tourism are over. Tourism industry needs to take climate change and managing COVID-19 seriously. https://t.co/Pb63353CGz — Lisa S Smith (@DrFaucisGlasses) May 28, 2021

Royal Caribbean company started its sailing operations early this month, after complying with health regulations approved by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to the outlet Skift, the cruise industry remains largely paralyzed this year, especially in Canada. Furthermore, the three largest cruise lines have a debt valued at approximately US$60 billion.

Recently, Carnival Chief Executive Officer Arnold Donald threatened to pull its ships out of U.S. ports due to the tightening of requirements to embark passengers.