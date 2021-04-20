    • Live
News > Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

St Vincent Shelters Over 12,000 Affected People

  

    People heads to shelters after La Soufriere volcano's eruption, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Apr. 11, 2021. | Photo: Facebook/ @nemosvg

Published 20 April 2021
Opinion

"These are difficult times for our citizens...They must be reassured that the government is with them," Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said. 

The Seismic Research Centre (SRC) at the University of West Indies on Tuesday early morning registered a mudflow at the La Soufriere volcano in Saint Vincent & the Grenadines. It was the volcano's main activity since its eruption on April 9. 

RELATED: 

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Remains on Red Alert Status

La Soufriere's seismic activity has continued with small long-period and hybrid eruptions, but no tectonic earthquakes or tremors have been recorded in the last 12 hours.

On Monday, the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) reported that 12,775 people have been displaced, 6,208 of whom were evacuated in 85 public shelters while 1,800 families remain in private shelters. No casualties have been reported so far.

"People who evacuated from the red zone are currently being housed in emergency shelters in the green zone. These are difficult times for our citizens, but they are doing their best in the circumstances. They must be reassured that the government is with them," Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves twitted. 

The Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Financing Facility (CCRIF) provided a US$2,209,000 aid fund to assist the Caribbean island, thus joining regional efforts to deliver supplies, foods, and medical kits. 

La Soufriere is still at a Red alert level. After its eruption, large quantities of ash were recorded in neighboring Barbados, Saint Lucia, and Grenada.

The volcano erupted on April 9, after three months of the first signs of activity. Its previous explosion dates back to April 1979, but the biggest one occurred in 1902, leaving a death toll of over 1,000 people.

by teleSUR/ eh- JF
