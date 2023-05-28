Türkiye: Runoff Vote to Elect President

On Sunday, Turkey is heading to a runoff election in order to elect the president after no candidate reached the requisite of 50% plus one threshold during the primary round, which took place on May 14.

The electoral process will start on Sunday at 8:00 a. m (0500GMT) local time and end at 5:00 (1400GMT). Over 60 million people have officially registered to vote, including 4.9 million first-time voters.

According to the Supreme Election Council of Türkiye, as of 10:00 a. m (0700GMT) local time on Thursday, a total of 1,895,430 people have already exercised their voting rights at various Türkiye’s foreign missions and customs checkpoints.

On Wednesday, the voting process at diplomatic missions ended, whilst the polling will continue at the designated customs gates up until 5:00 p.m. (1400GMT) on Sunday. On the May 14 elections, 1,839,470 Turkishs residing abroad exercised their democratic rights by partaking in both the presidential and parliamentary voting procedures.

Those unable to cast their ballots within the designated timeframe in their country of residence will have the opportunity to vote at the customs gates until 5:00 p.m.

On Saturday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, urged people to vote.

“Tomorrow, let's go to the polls together for the Great Türkiye Victory. Let's reflect the will that was manifested in the Parliament on May 14 to the Presidency much more strongly this time,” said Erdoğan on Twitter.

“Let's start the Türkiye Century with our votes,” he added.

On May 14, voters exercised their right at the polling stations to select the President and the members of the nation’s 600-seat parliament

The People's Alliance led by Erdoğan secured a predominant position in the parliamentary elections, whilst the presidential election proceeded to a second round, due to the non-achievement of a simple majority, that is, over 50% of the total votes, by any candidate. However, Erdoğan emerged as the leader with a majority vote of 49. 52%

In the upcoming runoff vote, Erdoğan will contend against Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, who serves as the leader of the principal opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), as well as the joint candidate for the six-party opposition Nation Alliance.