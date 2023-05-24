Early Voting Ends at Turkish Diplomatic Missions Abroad

Early voting at diplomatic missions has come to an end on Wednesday, four days before Türkiye's runoff presidential election.
RELATED:
Türkiye: Sinan Ogan Supports Erdogan For Runoff Election
While Türkiye's more than 60 million eligible domestic voters will be heading to the polls again on Sunday, its 3.4 million voters living abroad began casting their early votes at diplomatic missions in over 70 countries starting May 20.
On Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reported that over 1.5 million people had already cast their ballots at diplomatic missions one day before the polls closed.
Even though polls closed at diplomatic missions on Wednesday, Turks living abroad can still cast their votes upon arrival or departure at points of entry until the evening of election day.
The second-round runoff was scheduled after none of the candidates secured the majority needed for an outright victory during the first round in May
In the first round, incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had earned 49.52 percent of the vote while his main challenger, opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, received 44.88 percent. Meanwhile, a third candidate, nationalist politician Sinan Ogan, gained 5.17 percent.
On May 14, the electoral authorities registered 53.9 million votes, of which 1.1 million were invalid votes. Citizen participation reached 88.92 in the first round.
Regarding voting abroad, the authorities registered 1.3 million votes, which implied a participation of 49.4 percent of the Turkish expats authorized to go to the polls.