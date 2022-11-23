Cuban President Begins Visit to Türkiye

Diaz-Canel will hold a meeting with President Erdogan to exchange views on bilateral political, economic, and energy priorities.

On Wednesday, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel arrived in Ankara as part of an international tour that includes several European countries.

He arrived in Türkiye at the invitation of his hosts and was greeted at the airport by Trade Minister Mehemet Mus.

Diaz-Canel will hold a meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to exchange views on bilateral political, economic, and energy priorities.

“During these days we will be working intensely to strengthen economic and political ties that allow us to continue promoting the development of Cuba. In other words, continue building the horizon of well-being that we deserve”, the Cuban leader tweeted.

#Cuba underlines its support of #Russia in terms of the latter's efforts to force the world out of the #West's grip after decades of the #US and its allies holding the globe hostage. https://t.co/0Q73HZg7U0 — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) November 22, 2022

Previously, Diaz-Canel was in Russia, where he met with President Vladimir Putin and other senior leaders to design a cooperation plan until 2030, discuss elements of the strategic alliance, and analyze issues on the international agenda.

Before that, he was in Algeria where he spoke with President Abdelmajid Tebboune about hydrocarbon supply projections, the collaborative development of medicines and vaccines, and the holding of a session of the Mixed Commission in Havana in 2023.

Diaz-Canel is making this international tour in the company of Deputy Prime Ministers Ricardo Cabrisas and Alejandro Gil, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Foreign Trade Minister Rodrigo Malmierca, and Energy Minister Vicente de la O.