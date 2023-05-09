Türkiye: Shipping Containers to Be Used as Voting Booths

The presidential election will be a tight race between two of four candidates: incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

With many public buildings still damaged across Türkiye's 11 southern provinces following devastating twin earthquakes on February 6, special containers have been set up to facilitate voting on Sunday's elections.

The custom-made 21 square meters containers will house two voting booths on the back corners for earthquake victims to vote in privacy, while election officials will be seated in the middle to monitor the process.

Multiple firms in the quake-hit southern province of Gaziantep are manufacturing the special containers that are also sent to provinces of Hatay, Kahramanmaras, Adiyaman, and Malatya.

"We were normally producing containers for living when new demand for the election came up," Ahmet Yirtici, owner of one of the manufacturing firms said, adding that his company was commissioned to produce 1,000 containers.

Dozens of containers have already been set up at school yards around Kahramanmaras province, the epicenter of the deadly earthquakes which claimed nearly 51,000 lives.

Meanwhile, Hatay province, one of the worst hit by the disaster, has had 167 containers set up at schools and outside neighborhood administrators' offices.

With less than a week left for presidential and parliamentary elections in Türkiye, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan garners a massive crowd with at least 1.7 million people in attendance



For more: https://t.co/6ZqylwpJqg pic.twitter.com/AwHS3bLMqu — TRT World (@trtworld) May 7, 2023

Of the 60.7 million eligible voters in Türkiye, 9 million reside in provinces hit by the earthquake. With many people fleeing to other cities, it is difficult to determine precisely how many have shifted their registration and how many will return to vote, and the lack of airport access might reduce voter turnout.

The presidential election will be a tight race between two of four candidates: incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan seeking a new five-year term following two consecutive terms, and challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu, head of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), who is running as the candidate for an alliance of opposition parties.

Both candidates are also campaigning on promises of improving the quality of life for many Turks affected by the recent economic downturn. If no candidate secures more than 50 percent of the votes in the first round, a second round will be held on May 28.

Meanwhile, 24 parties are running for the concurrent parliamentary election, according to Supreme Election Board (YSK), many of which have formed alliances.

The ruling Justice and Development Party's People's Alliance and the leading opposition Republican People's Party's Nation Alliance are the two main blocs. The election also boasts major symbolic significance, with 2023 being the centennial of the founding of the republic.