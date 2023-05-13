Turkish Election: All Security Measures for May 14 Polls

"All measures and precautions with regards to our technological infrastructure and against possible power cuts and cyberattacks have been taken..."

Türkiye has completed all necessary preparations to conduct presidential as well as parliamentary elections on May 14, whereby adequate measures have been implemented to ensure security throughout the entire electoral process. The head of the country's leading electoral body has said.

"All measures and precautions with regards to our technological infrastructure and against possible power cuts and cyberattacks have been taken, and necessary trial tests have been carried out," Supreme Election Council (YSK) Chairman Ahmet Yener said on Friday.

On the presidential ballot, voters will select a candidate among President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (running for his re-election), the lead opposition contender Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, and Sinan Ogan, another contendant.

At present, the electoral landscape for the parliamentary elections in Türkiye is characterized with no fewer than 24 political parties and 151 independent candidates actively competing to attain seats within the 600-member parliament.

YSK Başkanı Yener, muhafaza edilen yurt dışı oylarla ilgili sayım hazırlıklarını kontrol etti: Yüksek Seçim Kurulu (YSK) Başkanı Ahmet Yener, ATO Congresium'da muhafaza edilen yurt dışı oylara yönelik tedbirleri yerinde inceledi. https://t.co/Oxq1Dw3JRu pic.twitter.com/0bB4QdJh0c — Önce Vatan Gazetesi (@OnceVatanGazete) May 13, 2023

YSK President Yener checked the counting preparations regarding the preserved foreign votes: Supreme Election Board (YSK) Chairman Ahmet Yener examined the measures for foreign votes kept at the ATO Congresium on the spot.

Yener emphasized, "all measures have been taken by the YSK, our provincial and district election boards" to ensure a healthy and safe environment during the polls.

He has also described the elections as a "festival of democracy," and urged "all citizens with the right to vote to safely go to the polls and cast their ballots."

Furthermore, Yener advised potential voters, urging them to carry identification documents with them during the voting process. Additionally, Yener communicated that unofficial electoral outcomes will be made publicly available by the YSK.