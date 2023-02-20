Breaking: New 6,4-Earthquake Hits Hatay in Turkey

The Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center issued a tsunami warning for the coastal regions of Syria and Turkey.

On Monday, Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) registered a 6.4 magnitude earthquake in southern Hatay province, two weeks after major quakes in the region.

According to AFAD, the earthquake's epicenter was the Defne district. Just a few minutes after this quake, another 5.8-magnitude earthquake with an epicenter in the Samandağ district shook Hatay province.

Both earthquakes were felt in Syria, Egypt, Lebanon, Iraq, Palestine, and Jordan. Eyewitnesses in the area noted that some buildings damaged by the last earthquakes in the region were destroyed, and authorities ran around to check up on people.

"The quake sparked panic among the already hard-hit population, and raised large clouds of dust in the ruined city," an AFP journalist on the spot saw and heard several sections of several people, apparently injured, calling for help," outlet LN24 reported.

Video taken of Earthquake in Turkey that just occurred: İskenderun, Hatay

Says:

"It was very strong, you can see the city, at least M6" #Turkey ���� #Deprem #Earthquake #TurkeyEarthquake #Hatay pic.twitter.com/wHGapclzzd — Live Crisis Intel (@livecrisisintel) February 20, 2023

No casualties were immediately reported. However, the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center issued a tsunami warning for the coastal regions of Syria and Turkey.

Both quakes struck at about a 2 km depth. Muna Al Omar, a resident, said she was in a tent in a park in central Antakya when the earthquake hit. "I thought the earth was going to split opened under my feet," she said, crying as she held her 7-year-old son in her arms.

The two earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria on February 6 left over a million homeless and killed over 46,000 people in both countries.