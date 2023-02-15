Türkeye and Armenia to Resume Relations After 30 Years

"Armenia sent us 100 tons of humanitarian assistance... it behaves like a brother country by reaching out at a time of difficulty," Turkish Foreign Affairs Minister Cavusoglu said.

On Wednesday, Türkiye and Armenia agreed to speed up the negotiation process to open their common border, which has remained closed for the last 30 years.

This decision will facilitate the provision of aid to the victims of the earthquakes that took place on February 6 and left over 40,000 dead in Türkiye and Syria.

"We have discussed the steps that could lead to the normalization of our diplomatic relations," said Mevlüt Cavusoglu, the Turkish Foreign Minister, during a press conference in Ankara.

"Armenia sent us 100 tons of humanitarian assistance and anticipated its intention to provide additional aid... Armenia behaves like a brother country by reaching out at a time of difficulty," he added.

Previously, Turks, Armenians, and Azerbaijanis have been at odds over the Nagorno-Karabakh, which is a landlocked region in the South Caucasus.

Their common border "has been closed since 1993, in the wake of the war between Armenia and ethnically Turkic Azerbaijan over the Armenian-populated Nagorny Karabakh region," the Institute for War & Peace Reporting recalled.

"Through its three decades of independence, Armenia's foreign policy has been a clear priority," it added, pointing out that this foreign policy position has implied a confrontation between Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Türkiye.