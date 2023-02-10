WHO Sends Health Supplies To Quake-hit Türkiye and Syria

The assistance consists of 110 tons of supplies and is valued at 826 000 dollars.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported Friday that 72 tons of emergency surgical and trauma supplies had been sent to Türkiye and Syria, with more expected to be shipped to treat 400 000 people.

A first charter flight left for Ankara on Thursday with 37 tons of medical supplies, WHO said, adding that another 35 tons of supplies are scheduled to arrive in Syria this Friday.

According to the agency, a third flight carrying 37 tons of emergency health supplies is scheduled to arrive in Syria on February 12.

It is expected that 400 000 people will be treated with the total amount of supplies sent, which "are designed to treat injuries sustained during an earthquake, as well as to treat diseases such as pneumonia," according to WHO.

Since the earthquake hit #Syria, WHO has been providing supplies and working with health officials to direct medical teams and support to where they are most needed. Below are some of the stories as told by the survivors. pic.twitter.com/ap4HJJCt8t — WHO Syria (@WHOSyria) February 10, 2023

This aid, consisting of 110 tons of supplies, is valued at 826 000 dollars and is being shipped from the WHO Global Logistics Center, located in the International Humanitarian City (IHC) in Dubai.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called this support to both nations devastated by Monday's earthquakes "essential to treat the injured and provide urgent care" to those in need.

"Survivors face frigid conditions, continuous aftershocks and very limited access to shelter, food, water, heat and medical care. We are in a race against time to save lives," said the Director-General.