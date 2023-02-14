Several Earthquake Survivors Rescued After Over 204 Hours

A German risk analysis company warned that the final death toll could be between 75,000 and 90,000.

On Tuesday, four people were rescued from the rubble after spending over 8 days trapped in the remains of buildings collapsed by the earthquakes that struck Türkiye and Syria on Feb. 6.

Ysegul Bayir, a 35-year-old woman, was found alive after spending 205 hours in the rubble of a building in Kahramanmaras, where the magnitude 7.7-quake had its epicenter. She was taken to a hospital alive.

In the city of Hatay, another of the areas most affected by the tremors, a Syrian refugee was rescued 204 hours after the building she was in collapsed. Two young men were also rescued after 198 hours trapped under the rubble in Kahramanmarash.

On Feb. 6, over 11,000 buildings collapsed during the earthquakes. Many of those buildings were multi-story apartment blocks, complicating rescue efforts as heavy machinery is needed to remove the rubble.

Residents of Jindires, one of Syria’s worst-affected areas, are left using their hands to search for survivors beneath collapsed buildings and are pleading for international help after this week’s devastating earthquakes ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/TEKrNu3jLn — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) February 9, 2023

Risklayer, a German risk analysis company, warned that the final death toll could be between 75,000 and 90,000. Turkish experts, on the other hand, maintain that the figure could rise to 155,000.

On Tuesday, United Nations Secretary Antonio Guterres asked the international community for US$397 million to provide emergency aid in Syria over the next three months.

"One week after the devastating earthquakes, millions left homeless and freezing temperatures to survive. We are doing everything we can to change this, but much more is needed," he said, admitting that aid has not reached Syria "at the speed and scale necessary."