Eight Turkish Aid Workers Kidnapped in Haiti

"There is still no ransom demand," Turkey's Honorary Consul in Port-au-Prince said.

On Monday, the Haitian National Police confirmed the hijacking of a bus carrying 17 people, eight of whom are Turkish citizens.

The bus was hijacked on Sunday by the 400 Mawozo armed group in the commune of Croix-des-Bouquets, while it was traveling on the route between Santo Domingo and Port-au-Prince.

Turkey's Honorary Consul in Port-au-Prince, Hughes Josue, said that the five Turkish men and three women, aged between 20 and 26, work as aid workers in education.

"There is still no ransom demand. But they had time to call when the men were hijacking the bus," Josue said.

From 2004-2017, the US-led Core Group colonial bloc in #Haiti used UN "Peacekeepers" as their paramilitary mercenaries to violently repress the masses. They've since replaced them with local terrorists: Barbecue's G9, 400 Mawozo, etc. https://t.co/o4FSDsUw5p pic.twitter.com/JwINBb8WGT — Madame Boukman - Justice 4 Haiti ���� (@madanboukman) May 8, 2022

The list of people who were on the bus also includes seven Haitian passengers and the Dominican driver and stewardess.

Over the last few years, kidnapping cases have increased considerably in the Haitian capital. In 2021, for example, the 400 Mawozo gang held 17 missionaries hostage for two months, 16 of whom were American and one Canadian.

Recently, on April 28, for example, gangs operating in Croix-des-Bouquets kidnapped Dominican diplomat Carlos Guillen, who spent four days in captivity before being released.