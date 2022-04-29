Venezuela & Turkey Run 3rd Joint Commission To Boost Relations

"The presence of Chancellor Cavusoglu confirms Ankara’s intention to strengthen bilateral relations in strategic sectors such as health, economy, and agriculture," Plasencia said.

On Thursday, Foreign Affairs Ministers Felix Plasencia (Venezuela) and Mevlüt Cavusoglu (Turkey) chaired the Third Joint Commission to strengthen bilateral trade and cooperation.

Plasencia received the Turkish delegation to the Commission at the Maiquetia City Simon Bolivar International Airport, which serves Caracas.

"The presence of Cavusoglu confirms Ankara’s intention to strengthen bilateral relations in strategic sectors such as health, economy, agriculture, fisheries, education, tourism, and sports," he said.

As part of the activities program, the chancellors held a meeting in the International Center of Productive Investments (CIIP) with representatives of their countries' companies to adopt joint actions that strengthen investments.

Venezuela: 23 years since Hugo Chavez’s first victory. pic.twitter.com/LN7DqMRuoQ — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) December 6, 2021

Plasencia and Cavusoglu also inaugurated the San Roman College, an institution in Caracas financed by the Turkish Maarif Foundation, which seeks to boost formation of young Venezuelans and cultural exchange between both peoples.

On Dec. 21, 2021, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan reviewed both nations’ challenges and cooperation plans for the coming years by telephone.

In March, Plasencia and Vice President Delcy Rodriguez participated in the Second Diplomatic Forum of Antalya, where they promoted the bilateral relationships with Turkey, South Africa, Somalia, and Singapore.