Truth and Honesty To Face Slander in Bolivia - Evo Morales

Truth and honesty are the only way to face and frustrate trials, attacks, and conspiracies, stated Evo Morales, the leader of the Movement for Socialism, in a tweet.

He noted that his presidency was won by being honest and reliable after years of struggle and resistance.

Along these lines, Morales remarked on the resolution of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to reject a case against him for alleged crimes against humanity.



According to an ICC investigation, no results were found that demonstrate the cause-effect relation between the August 2020 road blockades and the Covid-19 deaths in Bolivia.

He has qualified such resolution as a victory of truthfulness.

ICC investigation rejects Añez admin case vs. Morales: No "reasonable basis to believe that alleged crimes w/in the jurisdiction of the ICC have been committed..the alleged conduct does not satisfy the contextual elements for crimes vs humanity." #Bolivia https://t.co/6Zv7bxY8Is — AndeanInfoNet (@AndeanInfoNet) February 14, 2022

The former president of Bolivia also stressed that people in politics should act with love for the welfare of the people and the homeland, as well as work hard for a better future for everyone, the poorest and the most enterprising.

He also expressed that mistakes can be made in politics, but there should never be room for treason.