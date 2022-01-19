Bolivia Authorizes Usage Of The Molnupiravir COVID-19 Pill

The antiviral is administrated during the first five days of the disease diagnosis, when patients are likely to present mild or moderate symptoms.

On Tuesday, Bolivia’s State Agency for Medicines and Health Technologies (AGEMED) authorized the usage of the Merck Molnupiravir pill to treat patients infected with COVID-19.

This antiviral is administrated during the first five days of the disease diagnosis, when patients are likely to present mild or moderate symptoms, and prevents the SARS-CoV-2 virus from replicating by introducing errors in its genetic code.

The complete treatment requires 20 pills, which cost about US$7,5 each and proved to be over 50 percent efficient to prevent deaths and hospitalization. In Bolivia, the Molnupiravir pill commercialization will be in charge of certified laboratories. Its sale is under medical prescription.

"This medication can cause side effects such as headache, nausea, diarrhea, and congenital defects during pregnancy. Therefore, it is highly important that doctors determine whether it is safe to treat a patient with it or not,” Health Minister Jeyson Auza said.

He also stressed that the Molnupiravir pill does not replace the COVID-19 vaccines' preventive effect since it has not proved to produce immunization. “We must then continue to maintain health protection measures and advance in the mass vaccination campaign,” Auza stressed. So far, 6,5 million Bolivians have received at least one Pfizer, Sputnik, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, and Sinopharm vaccine and 42.7 percent of the population have been fully immunized against the coronavirus. As of Jan. 19, this South American country had reported 774,227 COVID-19 cases and 20,377 related deaths, 86 of which occurred in the last 24 hours.