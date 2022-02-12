Bolivia: Evo Morales Warns of DEA-driven Destabilisation Plan

Morales issued a warning to the Bolivian people and the international community about a plan that may be executed by the DEA plan.

The former president of Bolivia, Evo Morales, denounced this Saturday that the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is executing a destabilising plan against the coca growers' movement and its leaders.

In a series of tweets on his official account, Morales warned the Bolivian people and the international community about this plan by the DEA, along with its political and media agents operating in Bolivia.

"The DEA is carrying out a destabilising plan of lies and hate speech against the coca growers' movement and its leaders. Their plan is to lie in order to divide", Morales wrote, after the US offered up to five million dollars for information leading to the conviction of Maximiliano Dávila, former anti-drugs chief in the government of the former Bolivian president.

Advertimos al pueblo boliviano y comunidad internacional que la DEA, junto a sus agentes políticos y mediáticos que operan en el país ejecuta un plan desestabilizador de mentiras y discurso de odio en contra del movimiento cocalero y sus dirigentes. Su plan es mentir para dividir — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) February 12, 2022

According to the former president, "this political operation (of the DEA) follows the same tactics that the US uses to justify coups and invade countries.

"To carry out the Condor Plan, they accused popular governments of being "communists", to plunder natural resources, they accused socialist presidents of being "terrorists", he stressed.

En Bolivia, como la derecha ha fracasado y demostrado que solo sirve para asaltar al Estado, robar y masacrar, EEUU y su agencias (como la DEA) intentan desprestigiarnos políticamente para después eliminarnos físicamente. Nuestra defensa siempre será con la verdad y la honestidad — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) February 12, 2022

"In Bolivia, as the right wing has failed and shown that it is only good for robbing the state, stealing and massacring, the US and its agencies (such as the DEA) are trying to discredit us politically in order to eliminate us physically. Our defence will always be with truth and honesty," Morales said.

"One of the ideological bases of our struggle is the defence of sovereignty. The DEA is responsible for the massacres against sisters and brothers in the tropics," said the former head of state, who was the victim of a coup at the end of 2019.

From New York, the prosecutor of the Southern District Court of Manhattan, Damian Williams, and the DEA administrator, Anne Milgram, accused Maximiliano Dávila of "importing cocaine" into the United States and of "possession" of weapons.

"Those who attempt against our security and life forget that we come from the resistance of the humble and working people against the repressive system of neoliberalism that serves US imperialism. To lend oneself to the DEA's conspiracy is to betray the struggle of the Bolivian people," Morales wrote on Wednesday.