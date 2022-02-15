Evo Morales Has Nothing To Do With Genocide: The Hague Court

Jeanine Añez's dictatorship accused Morales of organizing a 12-day roadblock, which allegedly prevented the arrival of urgent medical supplies to public hospitals in August 2020.

On Monday, the International Criminal Court (ICC) rejected the request made by the regime of Jeanine Añez (2019-2020) to investigate Bolivia's former president Evo Morales for alleged crimes against humanity.

The U.S.-backed "interim" government accused Morales of organizing from his exile in Mexico a 12-day roadblock, which allegedly prevented the arrival of urgent medical supplies to public hospitals in August 2020.

"Following a thorough and independent assessment of the information available to my office, I have determined that the alleged conduct does not satisfy the contextual elements of crimes against humanity," the ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan stated.

She also reaffirmed that the protest’s leader ordered to let go of the medicines, a decision that does not show any sign of a coordinated attack against the civilian population.

"The ICC decision is a victory of truth over falsehood," Morales considered, recalling that the protest's participants rejected the election postponement prompted by the Añez regime.

Morales resigned from the presidency in 2019 and accepted exile in Mexico to avoid progressive leaders being persecuted amid the U.S.-backed coup. In Dec. 2020, he returned to Bolivia after the Movement Towards Socialism (MA) militant Luis Arce won the presidential elections with 55 percent of the votes.

"The Bolivian far-right pursue me for having nationalized natural resources and defended our country’s sovereignty. It does not tire of slandering against progressive leaders to eliminate our political influence. Justice, however, will always prevail,” Morales said.

