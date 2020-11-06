Trump Relies on Lawsuits Ahead of a Major Defeat

Trump campaign has issued lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Nevada, Michigan, Arizona, Wisconsin, and Texas, although most media outlets regard his strategy as a diversionary tactic that lacks a strong legal basis.

U.S. President Donald Trump maintains that he will keep fighting the election results about to unseat him while his campaign has summoned supporters to denounce unfounded irregularities.

"I will never give up fighting," said Trump in a statement on Friday as he pointed out that "this was about our entire election process."

On Thursday, the President pledged to take the election to the Supreme Court and demanded the vote count to stop, branding ballots results in favor of Biden as "illegal votes."

Con un ejército de abogados y un teléfono exclusivo para recibir denuncias de votantes inicia la plataforma implementada por @realDonaldTrump para cuidar el voto republicano a pocos días de que termine el conteo.



Informa @JorgeGestoso para @teleSURtv. pic.twitter.com/aYYL2Lm481 — Programas teleSUR (@pro_telesur) November 6, 2020

"With an army of lawyers and an exclusive telephone number to receive complaints from voters, the platform implemented by @ realDonaldTrump to take care of the Republican vote within days of the end of the count.

Trump's campaign has issued lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Nevada, Michigan, Arizona, Wisconsin, and Texas, although most media outlets regard his strategy as a diversionary tactic that lacks a firm legal basis.

Trump campaign general counsel, Matt Morgan, said that “the false projection of Joe Biden as the winner is based on results in four states that are far from final." Morgan also claimed that there had been many irregularities in Pennsylvania and Nevada, although his campaign has not demonstrated these claims.

Trump's legal team has focused his complaints on their opinion that campaign observers were not allowed to watch mail-in ballots opened. Nonetheless, legal experts who have reviewed the cases have told the press that there is no evidence to support it.