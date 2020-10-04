Biden Nearly Doubles Lead on Trump: Poll

U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden’s lead over President Donald Trump nearly doubled following Tuesday’s presidential candidates’ debate, in a poll conducted by NBC News/Wall Street Journal on September 30 through October 1.
Former Vice President Biden received 53% in the poll while Trump received 39%, the highest advantage yet for Biden.
Audiences active on social media appeared split on Trump and Biden’s performances in the debate but according to the liberal outlet, voters have said 2-to-1 that Biden performed best in the debate: 49% said Biden out-performed Trump, while 24% believed Trump did better. 17% say neither did better than the other. Nearly three out of four voters polled (73%) say that the Chris Wallace-moderated debate made no difference in their voting intentions.
As far as temperament, the NBC/WSJ data found voters think Biden, with 58%, has a far better temperament to be president than Trump, with 26%
Biden, whose foreign policy looks fundamentally similar to Trump’s, has been fighting for the Latino vote in Florida, and pandering to different communities including Miami’s Venezuelan population. He’ll be travelling to Miami on Monday for a town hall.
Low approval ratings one month from the U.S. election seem to be attributable to Trump’s job performance and a poor response to the coronavirus outbreak and its economic effects.
The poll’s findings reflect the views of voters before the President announced that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus and it remains unclear how his illness will be viewed by the public amid Washington’s disastrous response to public health. Biden has since tested negative following concerns that people attending the debate may have been in contact with the President.