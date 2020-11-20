Trump, Family, and Businesses Under Investigation for Tax Fraud

The New York Times reports the beginning of two legal investigations against Donald Trump and his associates for tax fraud committed over the years.

The New York Times reported Thursday that two judicial investigations, one criminal and one civil, have been opened in the state of New York against outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump, his family, and his companies for tax fraud.

The newspaper detailed that these investigations' main reason is the consulting expenses of more than $740,000 that Trump would have had deducted through his business. That would have been then sent to a company under his eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump.

In the same vein, NYT added, Manhattan state district judge Cyrus R. Vance is pursuing a possible criminal case against the United States' still-president, and state attorney general Letitia James is investigating a civil suit. Both parties have requested documentation from the Trump family business conglomerate to supplement their investigations.

These investigations have been opened after, in September, the same American newspaper published a report in which it revealed that, between 2016 and 2017, the New York tycoon only paid $750 in federal taxes and did not pay a single cent of federal income taxes in 10 of the 15 years since 2000.

However, such scandals against Trump are not new. Since 2017, when he became President of the United States, he has faced civil lawsuits and criminal investigations against him, including tax evasion by the U.S. Department of Justice, civil fraud in New York, and sexual abuse cases against E. Jean Carroll, a former contributor to Elle magazine, and Summer Zervos, a contestant on "The Apprentice" show.

Trump, who lost the presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden, rejects the allegations against him. He proclaimed himself the winner and denounced electoral "fraud" without providing any evidence, in addition to threatening to go to the Supreme Court to stop the vote count.

In this sense, experts and media warn that Trump could go to jail after leaving the White House for crimes committed for many years.