Live Update: Despite Biden Victory, Trump Claims Fraud, Victory

"With the campaign over, it's time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation," Joe Biden said.
6:00 ET - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro congratulates Biden
Nicolas Maduro - President of Venezuela:
@NicolasMaduro: "I congratulate the people of the U.S. on the presidential election. I also congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on their victory. https://t.co/KrQ8Nv52xM
President @NicolasMaduro: "Venezuela, the Homeland of the Liberator Simon Bolivar, will always be open to dialogue and understanding with the people and government of the United States." https://t.co/Qvev2KDxhu
5:00 ET - Fox News recognizes Biden victory; Trump continues to claim fraud, victory
THE OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED INTO THE COUNTING ROOMS. I WON THE ELECTION, GOT 71,000,000 LEGAL VOTES. BAD THINGS HAPPENED WHICH OUR OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED TO SEE. NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE. MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WERE SENT TO PEOPLE WHO NEVER ASKED FOR THEM!
3:00 ET - First Republican of weight to recognize Biden on victory; New Zealand PM Ardern congratulates
Jeb Bush - former governor of Florida and brother of former president George W. Bush:
Congratulations to President-elect Biden. I have prayed for our President most of my adult life. I will be praying for you and your success. Now is the time to heal deep wounds. Many are counting on you to lead the way.
Congratulations President-elect @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris on your victory in the US Presidential election. With so many issues facing the international community, your message of unity is one we share. New Zealand looks forward to working with you both! https://t.co/VTGRM4mHEK
2:30 ET - Crowds Celebrate on the streets of Philadelphia and DC:
1:30 ET - Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama offer congratulations to the President-Elect
Jimmy Carter - Former President:
"Rosalynn joins me in congratulating our friends President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. We are proud of their well-run campaign and look forward to seeing the positive change they bring to our nation."
Bill Clinton - Former President:
America has spoken and democracy has won. Now we have a President-Elect and Vice President-Elect who will serve all of us and bring us all together. Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on your momentous victory!
1:00 ET - World leaders congratulate Biden over victory
Justin Trudeau - Prime Minister of Canada:
Congratulations, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Our two countries are close friends, partners, and allies. We share a relationship that’s unique on the world stage. I’m really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both.