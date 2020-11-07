    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > U.S.

Live Update: Despite Biden Victory, Trump Claims Fraud, Victory
  • People react after major news organizations called the U.S. 2020 presidential election for Joe Biden, defeating incumbent U.S. President Donald J. Trump, near the White House in Washington, DC, USA. November 07, 2020.

    People react after major news organizations called the U.S. 2020 presidential election for Joe Biden, defeating incumbent U.S. President Donald J. Trump, near the White House in Washington, DC, USA. November 07, 2020. | Photo: EFE/EPA/Will Oliver

Published 7 November 2020
Opinion

"With the campaign over, it's time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation," Joe Biden said.

6:00 ET - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro congratulates Biden

Nicolas Maduro - President of Venezuela:

 
 

5:00 ET - Fox News recognizes Biden victory; Trump continues to claim fraud, victory

The conservative, pro-Trump news outlet Fox News recognizes Joe Biden's electoral victory. Photo: Fox News.
 
 
 

3:30 ET - Cristina Kirchner, former Argentine president, congratulates Biden

Cristina Kirchner - Vice President of Argentina:

3:00 ET - First Republican of weight to recognize Biden on victory; New Zealand PM Ardern congratulates

Jeb Bush - former governor of Florida and brother of former president George W. Bush:

 
Jacinda Ardern - Prime Minister of New Zealand:
 
 
 

2:30 ET - Crowds Celebrate on the streets of Philadelphia and DC:

People celebrate after major news organizations called the US 2020 presidential election for Joe Biden, defeating incumbent US President Donald J. Trump outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA, 07 November 2020. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE
Thousands of people celebrate after news organizations called the US 2020 presidential election for Joe Biden, defeating incumbent US President Donald J. Trump, on Black Lives Matter plaza near the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 07 November 2020.

1:30 ET - Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama offer congratulations to the President-Elect

Jimmy Carter - Former President:

"Rosalynn joins me in congratulating our friends President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. We are proud of their well-run campaign and look forward to seeing the positive change they bring to our nation."

Bill Clinton - Former President:

 
Barack Obama - Former President
 
 
 

1:00 ET - World leaders congratulate Biden over victory

Justin Trudeau - Prime Minister of Canada:

 
Emmanuel Macron - President of France:
 
 
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson:
 
 
 
 

12:30 ET - Trump says the election "far from over," vows legal moves

Sitting U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the 2020 election is "far from over," vowing to take legal actions as early as next week.

The statement came after multiple U.S. media outlets projected Joe Biden to be the winner of the 2020 election.

12:00 ET - Joe Biden elected President of the United States

U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden called for unity on Saturday after being projected to be the winner of the fiercely contested 2020 election.

"With the campaign over, it's time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation," Biden said in a statement.

The statement came after major news outlets, including AP, CNN, Fox News, and NBC News, projected the former U.S. vice president has won more than 270 electoral votes.

Tags

Biden Wins Donald Trump Election USA

by teleSUR/les-MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.