Trump Brokers Diplomatic Relations Between Israel and Bahrain

The Arab nation has agreed to recognize the State of Israel after conversations Friday with U.S. President Donald Trump, becoming the second in the past month, after the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to establish diplomatic relations with the staunch U.S. ally.

In what Trump calls "a historic breakthrough, and after Senior Adviser Jared Kushner visited Bahrain last week to push for the move, the small Middle Eastern nation has agreed to establish full diplomatic relations with the Zionist state, following the UAE decision previous month.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was "moved" to announce the agreement with Bahrain, for which he worked alongside Trump to make happen.

Bahrain's BNA state news agency reported Friday that it supports a "fair and comprehensive peace" in the Middle East, which should be based on a two-state solution to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, King Hamad of Bahrain stated.

Bahrain will join the UAE and Israel at the White House on September 15 for a signing ceremony, Trump told reporters, stating, "It's unthinkable that this could happen and so fast."

Joint Statement of the United States, the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the State of Israel pic.twitter.com/xMquRkGtpM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2020

The Palestinian Liberation Organization said the Bahrain-Israel deal was "another treacherous stab [to] the Palestinian cause," echoing an official close to Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas, who said that peace between Arab countries and Israel "will not happen without the Palestinian issue being resolved."

Noting that many of Trump's supporters are Evangelical Christians who support pro-Israel policies, Al Jazeera's Kimberly Halkett said that Trump is trying to show these voters by November 3 that he can get his "deal of the century" to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict done during his potential second term. Other analysts suspect this may be another weapon deal in disguise, legitimizing Israel's status quo of occupation and apartheid by filling the coffers of U.S. weapons companies.