7.2 Magnitude Earthquake Left at Least 29 Dead People in Haiti

Former Senator and Cayes city's ex-mayor Gabriel Fortune is among the deceased.

Haiti's Emergency Preparedness Director Jerry Chandler confirmed the death of at least 29 people following a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that hit the Caribbean island on Saturday.

He noted that 17 people died in the Grand-Anse department, 9 in Les Cayes city, and 3 in the Nippes department, where the earthquake's epicenter was located.

Haitian authorities informed also over the death of Gabriel Fortune, who was a former senator and Cayes city's ex-mayor.

The long tremor was felt nationwide, and material damage is already recorded in several cities.

The earthquake occurred around 8:30 am local time, just 12km from Saint-Louis-du-Sud located 160 km from the capital Port-au-Prince.

The area affected by the quake is the same area hitten by Hurricane Matthew, which left hundreds of casualties in 2016.

"I offer my sympathies to the relatives of the victims of this violent earthquake which has caused several human and material losses in several geographical departments of the country," Prime Minister Ariel Henry tweeted.