Tropical Depression Fred to Reach Florida Keys on Saturday

Fred will generate some flooding downpours, mudslides, power outages, rough surf, and isolated tornadoes during its displacement towards Florida.

On Thursday morning, Tropical Depression Fred is moving from Cuba towards the Bahamas with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) expects that Fred, which degraded to a tropical depression on Wednesday, will experience few changes in the intensity of its winds on Thursday. However, it stressed that the storm could reinforce on Friday since it will churn up the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

According to AccuWeather, Fred will generate some flooding downpours, mudslides, power outages, rough surf, and isolated tornadoes during its displacement towards Florida on Thursday.

Nevertheless, “the amount of rain, wind and impacts from Fred is subject to change depending upon the overall track and strength of the tropical system as it moves from the Caribbean to the Gulf of Mexico,” it added.

#Fred was weakened to a Tropical Depression after spending roughly 13 hours tracking over the mountainous terrain of Haiti & The Dominican Republic. ��⛰



The latest NHC Advisory has the system maintaining that tropical depression status into the Florida Straits on Friday. #flwx pic.twitter.com/pCtL0v3WNv — Nash Rhodes (@NashWX) August 12, 2021

Heavy rain and gusty winds are also forecast to spread across Florida and the southeastern United States next week.

Currently, Northern Haiti, the southeast of the Bahamas, and eastern Cuban provinces are under a tropical storm watch. The Florida Keys and the Southern Florida Peninsula are likely to be issued storm warnings on Thursday afternoon.

Recently, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) warned that there would be above-average cyclone activity in the Atlantic Ocean this year. This organization expects to record up to 21 storms, of which up to 10 could reach the hurricane category.

