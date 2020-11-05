Tropical Storm Eta: At Least 10 Deaths in Honduras

Today COPECO Minister Max González urged the residents of Sulla valley to leave their homes as a major flood is expected and remarked that evacuation is mandatory.

Tropical storm Eta has killed at least ten people in Honduras as the country remains on red alert, authorities reported on Thursday.

The National Police and the Fire Department reported that rains would continue as hundreds of families are heading to shelters as the government declared an indefinite red alert in the country's 18 departments.

The authorities estimate that about 360.170 people have been affected while 200 citizens were rescued, and six remain missing. At least 457 houses are damaged, and 51 roads report total or partial destruction.

González reitera el llamado a la población de que desalojen sus hogares ya que viene una crecida mayor y lo importante es salvaguardar sus vidas.#AlertaRoja ��#EvacuaciónObligatoria pic.twitter.com/hYo36NJgSy — COPECO.HONDURAS (@HondurasCopeco) November 5, 2020

"Minister of #Copeco Max Gonzales from the facilities of 911Honduras in #SPS working with #ImmediateResponse teams to prioritize assistance to affected citizens in the Sula Valley and surrounding areas. Gonzalez reiterates the call to the population to evict their homes since a major flood is coming, and the important thing is to safeguard their lives."

According to the Permanent Committee of Contingencies (COPECO), Eta is currently located in the Francisco Morazán region about 14 km northeast of Talanga; it has a speed of 13 km / h, and the maximum sustained winds are estimated at 45 km / h with some higher gusts.

The authorities forecast that the tropical storm may be outside of the national territory by Friday and Saturday. Nonetheless, the population was warned that the downgrading of Eta to tropical storm means that rains will be heavier. Hence, significant devastating impacts are expected.

