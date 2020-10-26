Honduras Remembers Garifuna Men Disappeared 100 Days Ago

The coordinator of the Black Fraternal Organization of Honduras (Ofraneh), Miriam Miranda, denounced that this Monday is the 100th day since the disappearance of four young Garifunas from the community of El Triunfo de la Cruz, located 220 kilometers north of Tegucigalpa, the country's capital.
The forced disappearance of young people Milton Joel Martínez, Suami Aparicio, Alber Santana, and Snider Centeno occurred on July 18, when they were taken from their respective homes by armed men dressed in police clothing.
RELATED:
Honduras: WOLA Joins Garifuna People's Claims
Since then, Ofraneh has denounced the lack of willingness on the authorities to find out the youths' whereabouts and clarify the facts. Likewise, last August, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) demanded that the Honduran state "adopt all appropriate measures to effectively protect the rights to life and personal integrity" of the disappeared youths.
In the same vein, Jesuit priest Ismael Moreno, known as Father Melo, stated that he holds the Honduran state authorities directly responsible for the disappearance of the Garifuna community's four members.
The Honduran coalition organization Convergence Against Continuism considered that the fact and the imprisonment of environmentalists from Guapinol reminded us of the 1980s when young Honduran students were disappeared by Honduran state security forces.
Also, Ofraneh's coordinator blamed the Honduran state for what may happen to Wani Lee's ancestral territory recovery leader, Nilfor Yosel Flores, after seven members of the Armed Forces arrived two weeks ago to investigate him in the community of Santa Fe, in the northern department of Colon.