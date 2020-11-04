Honduras: Preventable Diseases Impact Heavily on GDP

It is estimated that 40% of the people who suffer malnutrition abandon the educational system, which later impacts the workforce heavily. In this sense, the specialist explains that these diseases become a "great burden" for the State and society.

The World Food Program (WFP) warned that malnutrition, overweight, and obesity cost Honduras about 10.2 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP), which has become a significant health problem amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Program and Policy Officer of the World Food Program, David Natarén said that this disease's overall cost is $2.341.4 million and malnutrition is the most expensive since it represents $2.005.1 million from the public treasury, as reported by news agency EFE.

According to a joint report by the WFP and the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean cited by Natarén, the country reports 12.000 to 13.000 annual acute malnutrition cases, children being the most affected.

In 2019, 690 million ppl didn't have enough food to eat & #COVID19 has put another 130 million people at risk of starvation by the end of 2020.



In Nov, we focus on the future of food & nutrition, & the global movement to achieve #ZeroHunger: https://t.co/Q3vIfHfU3F #GlobalGoals pic.twitter.com/umLzgAtNw6 — Global Goals (@GlobalGoalsUN) November 3, 2020

Moreover, it is estimated that 40% of the people who suffer malnutrition abandons the educational system, which later impacts the workforce heavily. In this sense, the specialist explains that these diseases become a "great burden" for the State and society.

The World Bank indicates that in recent years Honduras reported the second-highest economic growth rates in Central America, only behind Panama. However, it also shows high levels of poverty and inequality.

The organization explains that in 2018 alone, the country had 48.3 percent of people live in poverty. The situation will worsen amid the COVID-19 pandemic as the World Bank estimates that GDP is expected to contract by 7.1 percent in 2020.

In this sense, Natarén explained that malnutrition and obesity should be dealt with from a strategic perspective, as these preventable diseases are "an obstacle" for the development of the country.



