Honduras: Officials Involved in Hospital Purchase in Prison

Honduras' Public Prosecutors Office (MPH) on Monday filed a detention order against two former executives of a state-managed company under corruption charges after the purchase of overpriced medical supplies on the early pandemic.
Marco Bogran, the former director of Strategic Investment of Honduras (Invest-H), and former administrator Alex Moraes, face accusations of misuse of public funds.
"Criminal Court dictates judicial detection for the citizens Marco Bogran and Alex Moraes, for the alleged commission of the crime of Misappropriation of Public Funds," MPH tweeted.
Law enforcement detained Bogran and Mograes in Tegucigalpa and will face a trial on October 8. Both of them pleaded not guilty.
According to the accusation, Bogran bought seven mobile hospitals in Turkey for US$48 million. Two of the tents arrived in Honduras in July in poor conditions.
The supplies were intended for COVID-19 patients in the cities of San Pedro Sula and Tegucigalpa, the hardest hit by the pandemic. According to Invest-H, the other five mobile hospitals would arrive in late October.
Bogran and Moraes are also accused of the purchase of high-prices gloves, masks, and drugs during the pandemic. MPH reserved the identity of others implicated in the corruption case.