Mexico: States’ Exclusion From Summit Hurts US-LATAM Relations

There will be no way to bring the U.S. and Latin American countries closer together as long as the U.S. continues to be tough on the region.

Mexico's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard, expressed this opinion regarding the United States' decision to exclude Latin American countries from the upcoming Summit of the Americas.

The Joe Biden administration intends to exclude Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua from the Ninth Summit of the Americas on June 6-10 in Los Angeles, California, with an agenda focused on "Building a Sustainable, Resilient " Equitable Future" for the hemisphere.

In this respect, the Mexican Secretary voiced his disagreement with the opposition of Washington to complete integration of the Americas based on ideological and political divergences with certain countries.

"It is not possible to exclude and, at the same time, seek a new era in U.S. relations with Latin America. If the exclusion is maintained, it is more of the same, the past in the face of the future that is upon us and that calls for the union of the Americas. A choice must be made. Mexico proposes to move forward," The Mexican official said via his social networks.

Si se excluye a Venezuela, Cuba y Nicaragua en la Cumbre de las Américas no se avanza a una nueva era entre AL y EU: @m_ebrard . Países como Bolivia han apoyado la postura de AMLO de no asistir a la reunión si EU continúa su postura neoliberal excluyente #AmloLiderMundial pic.twitter.com/ttLYhkd6UZ — Carol Mendoza (@carol_caroless) May 12, 2022

If Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua are excluded from the Summit of the Americas, a new era between Latin America and the United States will not advance: Marcelo Ebrard. Countries like Bolivia have supported AMLO's position of not attending the meeting if the U.S. continues its exclusionary neoliberal position.

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has said that he will not attend the summit in the event that Washington excludes any country. In this scenario, Mexico-U.S. tensions have been on the rise.

The president has spoken out on the matter, rejecting the hegemonic pretensions of the U.S. and saying that Mexico's foreign policy is based on the self-determination of peoples and the principle of independence and sovereignty of states.

While there has been no official position from the White House so far, senior U.S. officials have warned that there is little chance of invitations being extended to heads of state from nations that do not uphold democratic values. However, López Obrador said he does not rule out the possibility that the U.S. will extend the invitation to all countries.