Mexico: Hoping To Reach Deal With US on Summit of the Americas

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday that he hopes to reach an agreement with the United States to hold the upcoming Summit of the Americas without excluding any regional country.

"We have to unite," he stressed. "Of course we have differences, but agreements can be reached to respect differences, the idiosyncrasy of each people and the sovereignty of each country, and look for what unites us."



According to Lopez Obrador, the commission organizing the event, to be held on June 6-10 in the city of Los Angeles, will visit Mexico in the coming days to address the issue of invitations.



In addition, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard will hold a telephone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the subject on Monday.



The first Summit of the Americas was held in Miami in 1994. Since then, it has been accused of excluding several countries with political differences with the United States, such as Cuba and Venezuela, due to U.S. pressure.