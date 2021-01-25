Trinidad and Tobago Holds Legislative and Local Elections

Voters will elect twelve lawmakers and representatives from five districts.

Over 51,000 Tobagonians on Monday are called to cast the ballots at some 61 polling stations in the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) elections.

There are 12 seats at stake to be contested by the center-left People’s National Movement (PNM) led by Tracy Davidson-Celestine, the left-wing Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) chaired by Farley Augustine, and the independent candidate Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus.

Currently, the PNM holds 10 seats at the THA while the PDP controls two. If Davidson-Celestine is elected with a majority, she will become the first female Chief Secretary of Tobago.

Likewise, 32,351 people are registered to vote in Trinidad's local elections that will determine five vacant posts after those who held the positions were elected to the House of Representatives in the general elections held in August 2021.

The PNM and the United National Congress (UNC) are the only political parties contesting Trinidad's local elections. The elected representatives will serve for at least one year as new elections are due in 2022.

The Arima Central, Cunupia, Morne Coco/Alyce Glen, Hollywood, and St Mary’s Hindustan are the districts with the vacant posts.

There are three independent candidates, two of whom are contesting the Hindustan/St Mary's district, while the other is contesting the Hollywood district.