Damages As Tropical Depression Gonzalo Hits Trinidad and Tobago

Tropical Storm Gonzalo was downgraded to a tropical depression by the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical storm Gonzalo brought heavy rain and strong gusts of winds to Tobago and the marine areas between Trinidad and Tobago, resulting in some damage in a number of areas.

Most thunderstorms occurred early Saturday morning over Tobago, with the chance of showers forecasted throughout the rest of the day.

Early reports include fallen trees and damaged or blown off roofs.

As of 14h00 local time, Trinidad & Tobago government had suspended the Tropical Storm Warning for Grenada & Tobago as Gonzalo weakened to tropical depression status.

The National Hurricane Center reported squalls of Gonzalo spreading across the Southeast Caribbean, an area which includes Venezuela.

Now, there was some damage. The Diego Martin Regional Corporation Disaster Management Response Team provided assistance when a fallen tree damaged a roof at a home along Factory Road.



courtesy: MRDLG#TropicalStormGonzalo#TrinidadandTobago — Dareece Polo (@DareeceteleSUR) July 25, 2020

A level Orange Tropical Storm Warning was previously put in effect for Tobago, described by the Meteorological Service as having periods of heavy to intense showers and/or thunderstorms likely, as well as heavy downpours, resulting in possibly flooding and gusty winds in excess of 85 kilometers per hour and the risk of landslides.

The government issued an emergency shelter alert on Friday saying municipalities had identified locations which could serve as shelters if it becomes necessary.

Meanwhile the first hurricane of the 2020 season, Hurricane Hannah, is moving towards the South Texas coast with hurricane-force winds just offshore Padre Island.

The Atlantic hurricane season, affecting the Caribbean, began in June.