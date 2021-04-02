    • Live
News > Taiwan

Train Crash Kills at Least 51 People in Taiwan

  • The 408 Taroko Express collided inside of a tunnel on its way to the southern region of Taitung on April 2, 2021.

    The 408 Taroko Express collided inside of a tunnel on its way to the southern region of Taitung on April 2, 2021. | Photo: Twitter/@Taiwan

Published 2 April 2021
The Transport Ministry that 40 bodies have to be identified still and updated that a French national also passed away.
 

At least 51 people died after a train derailment on Friday in Taiwan, as authorities reported that it was the country's deadliest train crash in decades.

The 408 Taroko Express collided inside of a tunnel on its way to the southern region of Taitung. The passengers were trapped for hours as rescue teams tried to access the train.

According to the latest reports, 160 people were injured, and 51 died, including the train's driver and a six-year-old girl. The Transport Ministry that 40 bodies have to be identified still and updated that a French national also passed away.

The authorities are still investigating the causes of the crash. Still, the police indicated that the maintenance vehicle parked incorrectly above the tracks slipped down and collided with the train's back carriages.

by teleSUR/esf-MS
