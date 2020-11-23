China Rejects US Admiral's Unannounced Visit to Taiwan

The Trump administration increased support for Taiwan with repeated arms sales. For China, this violates its sovereignty and interferes in its internal affairs.

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Monday rejected a visit by a U.S. Navy admiral to Taiwan as it strongly opposed any military relationship between the Chinese Island and Washington.

"China is opposed to any form of exchange between U.S. and Taiwanese officials or any military relations," Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said shortly after the visit was announced.

According to a Reuters report, a two-star Navy admiral who oversees U.S. military intelligence in the Asia-Pacific region made an unannounced visit to Taiwan. Neither the Chinese island nor the U.S. has confirmed the trip.

"We will give a legitimate and necessary response according to how the situation develops," Zhao said, without giving further details.

#Live | Perez: "The US always looks for an enemy to justify its military expenditures, first it was the Soviet Union, then they invented terrorism, now it's China and Iran. I don't expect Biden to be softer on China. They need to confront somebody." pic.twitter.com/uzPAQql6QU — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) October 16, 2020

In August and September, China strongly repudiated visits by U.S. Secretary of Health Alex Azar and U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Keith Krach, who sent warplanes near the island.

"We urge Washington to recognize the sensitivity of the Taiwan issue," Zhao said as he also rejected the signing of a memorandum of understanding on economic exchanges following a meeting between the U.S. and Taiwanese officials in Washington.