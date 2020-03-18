Covid-19 Update: Taiwan Prohibits Foreigners From Entering

The latest Covid-19 news from the Global South and around the world on Wednesday:

Update: 8:00

Taiwan prohibits foreigners from entering the island to contain COVID-19

Taiwan’s Health Minister Chen Shih-Chung Wednesday announced that his country will prohibit the entry of foreign citizens from Thursday, except for those who possess residence certificates and diplomatic personnel.

He explained that this measure is necessary because an increase in the number of confirmed cases was detected among Taiwanese citizens who recently traveled abroad.

Taiwan has registered one death from Covid-19 pneumonia, 100 identified cases and 22 patients who have been discharged.

Minister Chen also reported that all persons entering Taiwan from abroad must remain in 14-day home quarantine.​​​​​​​ The Taiwanese government will grant compensation of US$33 per day to those who undergo quarantine.

Ecuador: the number of Covid-19 cases increases to 155

The Health Ministry Wednesday reported that the number of Covid-19 cases increased from 151 to 155 in the last 24 hours. Up to now, there are 235 suspected cases and 2 deaths.

In this Andean country, whose first case of coronavirus came from a woman who traveled to Italy, the distribution of the pandemic by provinces is as follows: 119 cases in Guayas, 10 in Los Rios, 8 in Pichincha, 8 in Manabi, 5 in Azuay, 2 in Bolivar, 1 in Morona Santiago, 1 in Sucumbios, and 1 in El Oro.​​​​​​​