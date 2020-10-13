    • Live
China Rejects New US Attempt to Sell Weapons to Taiwan
  • Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, Beijing, China, Oct. 13, 2020.

    Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, Beijing, China, Oct. 13, 2020. | Photo: Twitter/ @mengxiXUXU

Published 13 October 2020
Last month, the U.S. State Department announced that the Trump administration is willing to make a US$7 billion arms deal with Taiwan.

China’s Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian opposed the latest U.S. arms sales to Taiwan as he urged the Donald Trump administration to cease military contact with the island.

“China will make a justifiable and necessary response according to this situation's development,” Zhao assured while recalling that Washington must prevent further damages to the relations between the two countries.

Last month, the U.S. State Department announced that the Trump administration is willing to make a US$7 billion arms deal with Taiwan.

"China strongly opposes this deal, which interferes in our internal affairs and violates the ‘One-China’ principle,” Zhao added.

The complement of U.S. weaponry to be sold to Taiwan includes cruise missiles, mines, and other hardware, according to the U.S. State Department.

The sale also includes US$400 million worth of MQ-9B Reaper, sensors, logistics, ground control stations, training, and other equipment.

“The U.S. planned arms sales to Taiwan undermined our sovereignty and security interests,” the spokesperson said.

