China Rejects New US Attempt to Sell Weapons to Taiwan

China’s Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian opposed the latest U.S. arms sales to Taiwan as he urged the Donald Trump administration to cease military contact with the island.

“China will make a justifiable and necessary response according to this situation's development,” Zhao assured while recalling that Washington must prevent further damages to the relations between the two countries.

Last month, the U.S. State Department announced that the Trump administration is willing to make a US$7 billion arms deal with Taiwan.

"China strongly opposes this deal, which interferes in our internal affairs and violates the ‘One-China’ principle,” Zhao added.