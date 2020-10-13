China Rejects New US Attempt to Sell Weapons to Taiwan

“China will make a justifiable and necessary response according to this situation's development,” Zhao assured while recalling that Washington must prevent further damages to the relations between the two countries.
Last month, the U.S. State Department announced that the Trump administration is willing to make a US$7 billion arms deal with Taiwan.
"China strongly opposes this deal, which interferes in our internal affairs and violates the ‘One-China’ principle,” Zhao added.
Zhao Lijian: Attacking and suppressing others and always trying to set up moral monuments for themselves is the consistent practice of some American politicians and officials. But a lie can never become a fact, the disguise will always be pulled off. pic.twitter.com/MOCE2795d2