Train Collides With Truck in California, 16 Passengers Injured

"...The train was traveling from Los Angeles to Seattle

On Wednesday, authorities said that 16 people were injured when a passenger train collided with a Ventura County public work tanker truck and partially derailed in the western U.S. state of California.

According to Amtrak, the national passenger railroad company of the United States which owns the train, the accident occurred at around 11:15 a.m. local time (1815 GMT) in Moorpark, a city in Ventura County in Southern California.

The train was traveling from Los Angeles to Seattle, and it derailed due to the collision but remained upright, said the company, adding that approximately 198 passengers and 13 crew onboard were evacuated.

Amtrak has stated that the truck was “obstructing the tracks;” and, fire officials have said that it was transporting water to local ranches.

The driver was in critical condition as of Wednesday evening, officials said; 15 other victims have minor injuries, fire officials said.

BREAKING �� Passengers stranded after Amtrak train derails after a collision with a truck in Moorpark, California #derailment



pic.twitter.com/Yc8TBcCvRd — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 28, 2023

Local fire and emergency medical services crews have cleared the scene, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

Amtrak said in a statement that it was coordinating with local authorities to conduct an investigation into the crash and derailment, and working with customers to make alternative travel arrangements.

Passengers were given water and snacks while they sheltered under tents before being bused to Moorpark Active Adult Center for family reunification. A hotline for families was set up.