Thursday 14: Meeting Between Venezuelan and Guyanese Presidents

The Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Prime minister, Ralph E. Gonsalves, published a comuniqué calling for a meeting between Irfaan Ali, Guyanese President, and the Venezuelan head of State Nicolás Maduro, this Tuesday, December 14, in the Caribbean Islands.

The meeting will be schedule under the CARICOM and CELAC auspece, and the Brezilian president, Luis Inácio Lula da Silva, Is also invited as a mediator for the event.

“Given the recent events and circumstances attendant upon the border controversy, the leaderships of CELAC and CARICOM have assessed, in the interest of all concerned, the urgent need to de- escalate the conflict and institute an appropriate dialogue, face-to-face, between the Presidents of Guyana and Venezuela”: reads the comuniqué.

The PM also emphasized that: “Both of you (Maduro and Ali) have concurred with this assessment in the quest of peaceful co-existence, the application and respect for international law, and the avoidance of the use or threats of force.”

Venezuela agradece las gestiones por parte de CELAC y CARICOM para impulsar el diálogo directo de alto nivel con la República Cooperativa de Guyana. El gobierno del presidente @NicolasMaduro y el pueblo venezolano tenemos plena certeza de que la controversia territorial solo será… pic.twitter.com/vozoc5Jv9o — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) December 10, 2023

”Experience has taught humanity that it is mature, wise, and preferable for leaders of nations which are in conflict, to speak to each other calmly, respectfully, and with patience, in order to avoid an escalation into threats or the use of force.” he highlighted.

Saint Vincent's government is making a call for peace in the region, now that Guyana is strengthen the military cooperation with the United State Army and threatens to build military bases in Guayana Esequiba under the auspices of the U. S. Suthern Command.

Ralph E. Gonsalves comunicated them that the government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is pleased to host all the invited presidents and diplomat delegations, leaving the door open for dialogue.