Three Ships To Leave Ukrainian Ports by Friday

On Thursday, the Türkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar announced that three new shipments of Ukrainian grain are expected to leave Ukraine's ports by Friday.

Last Tuesday, the Ministry announced that the first shipment of Ukrainian grain had arrived in the port of Istanbul. The Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni had departed from the Odesa port on Monday and headed to Lebanon after its stop in Türkiye.

On July 22, a package of documents was signed in Istambul to ease the emerging food and fertilizer supplies crisis currently affecting the world. Complying with the Russia-UN memorandum, the UN agreed to carry out efforts to relieve anti-Russian restrictions preventing exporting agricultural products and fertilizers.

Istanbul also hosted the inking of an agreement between Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, and the UN, which provided a four-party coordination center in charge of inspecting grain ships to prevent arms smuggling and false flag operations, controlling in this sense the traffic in the Black Sea.

The Joint Grain Export Coordination Center was the name granted to the four-party center launched in Istanbul on July 27.