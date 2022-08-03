Russia Destroys Foreign Arms Depot in Ukraine

Over the last two weeks, Russian forces have shot down 396 Javelin complexes and NLAW light anti-tank weapons, as well as 125 Stinger-type missile systems.

On Wednesday, Russia's Defense Ministry confirmed the destruction of a foreign weapons depot in the Lviv region, in western Ukraine.

"Air-launched high-precision long-range missiles near the city of Radekhiv in Lviv region destroyed a storage base with foreign-made weapons and ammunition delivered to the Kyiv regime from Poland," Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said, as reported by Wion.

He also pointed out that the Russian military has destroyed around 33 US M777 howitzers and five Harpoon anti-ship missile systems.

Shoigu announced that six HIMARS multiple rocket launchers have been neutralized by employing over 200 missiles against target positions of the Ukrainian army.

��������⚡The United States does not hide that their goal is war to the last Ukrainian



US Senator Lindsey Graham: "I like the path we are on. As long as we help Ukraine with the weapons it needs and economic support, it will fight to the last man"https://t.co/GkDGfJw4nI — Ignorance, the root and stem of all evil (@ivan_8848) August 3, 2022

On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova denounced that "The delivery of armaments is accompanied not only by instruction on weapon operation, in this case they perform the function of gunners in its pure form."

Previously, Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexei Reznikov announced the arrival of Mars II long-range rocket launchers from Germany, a country that also sent three Gepard anti-aircraft armor at the end of July.