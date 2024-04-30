Three Leaders Murdered in Colombia in Less Than 72 Hours

Social leaders Robinson Andrés Franco, Lelis Armando Santana Qüenza and his brother Hernando Santana Qüenza are other names added to the long list of murdered in Colombia.

The Colombian Federation of Ranchers (Fedegán) reported the murder of two of its members in the rural area of the municipality of Cravo Norte, in the department of Arauca, the rancher Lelis Armando Santana Qüenza and his brother Hernando Santana Qüenza, who for a time served as a councillor of that municipality.

Fedegán wrote on social network X, "Two ranchers and brothers have been killed in Arauca. Total rejection of the violence in which Colombia is immersed and that, as always, the largest quota is put by the producers of the field. We ask the authorities not to go unpunished and we send an alert to the National Government in the face of the complicated panorama of violence we face as a country".

According to press reports, armed men came shooting at the victims, who died on the spot.

Dos ganaderos y hermanos han sido asesinados en #Arauca



Rechazo total a la violencia en que #Colombia se sumerge y que, como siempre, la cuota mayor la ponen los productores del campo. Pedimos a las autoridades que estos asesinatos no queden impunes y enviamos una alerta… pic.twitter.com/L1wXm5KwgW — FEDEGAN (@Fedegan) April 29, 2024

The inhabitants of the area preferred to remain anonymous for fear of reprisals and asked the authorities to act on the increase in crimes throughout the department.

Also, the executive president of Fedegán, José Félix Lafaurie Rivera, urged the authorities to implement actions that provide the livestock sector with the necessary guarantees to exercise their profession without any alterations.

On the other hand, the authorities confirmed on Sunday the crime of another social leader, Robinson Andrés Franco, of the Communal Action Board of the Carrizal village in the municipality of Segovia, northeast of Antioquia.

�� #57 Líderes asesinados en 2024



��Robinson Franco

�� Fecha:25/04/24

�� Lugar: Segovia, Antioquia



➡️Robinson Franco era un líder afiliado a la Junta de Acción Comunal de la vereda Carrizal en el municipio de Segovia, Antioquia. pic.twitter.com/MAQJOgibcR — INDEPAZ (@Indepaz) April 28, 2024

The Institute of Development of Studies for Peace (Indepaz) reported that Franco was killed with a gun in the early hours of the morning and his body was abandoned in the Carrizal village.

This crime is in addition to the murders of the councillor of Jamundí, in Valle del Cauca, Jhon Gil, committed on Saturday, and of the youth leader Yarlinton Robledo Rentería, in Quibdó, capital of Chocó, last Thursday.