Popular Music Singer Killed Amid New Massacre in Colombia

Four people were killed in the Colombian municipality of Corinto, in the department of Valle del Cauca, including Sebastián Muñoz, singer of popular and northern Mexican music. Also his DJ JJ Villegas was killed.

Preliminary reports from the authorities indicate that unknown gunmen shot the victims in a house, where the event was taking place, according to media reports.

Leonardo González Perafán, director of the Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (Indepaz) confirmed that "Four people were killed, four men, and there is a wounded woman."

#Atención Nueva masacre en Corinto, Cauca, deja cuatro personas muertas. Entre las víctimas está el cantante de música popular, Sebastián Muñoz. Al lugar llegaron autoridades que ya adelantan las investigaciones. pic.twitter.com/vU8Y8ErnSt — Última Hora BluRadio (@UltimaHoraBLU) April 27, 2024

The post reads: #Atención New massacre in Corinto, Cauca, leaves four people dead. Among the victims is the popular music singer, Sebastián Muñoz. Authorities arrived at the scene and are already carrying out investigations.

González Perafán also informed that in Corinto the Dagoberto Ramos Front of the so-called Central General Staff of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) is especially present and the 57th front is also coming from dissidents".

According to the office of Muñoz, 68 years old and defender of popular and northern Mexican music, he was leaving the city of Cali, when they call him for a private presentation, which is where this "sicarial attack or massacre" allegedly occurs.

Muñoz known as 'El León de la Canción', a native of the department of El Valle, and who presented his show, DJ JJ Villegas. Of the other two fatalities their identities are unknown while the injured citizen is treated in a healthcare center.

The EMC began peace negotiations with the government, but the constant attacks, attacks and massacres of the fronts of this group, especially those operating in Cauca, have caused the Colombian government to suspend the ceasefire that had been in force in three departments.